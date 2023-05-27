Gujarat Board results: Zero students passed Class 10 in 157 schools

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released SSC Class 10 results 2023. The overall pass percentage of Gujarat Board for Class 10 is 64.62 percent. With 76 percent, Surat topped as far as passing percentage is concerned. Dahod is on the bottom of the list with just 40.75 percent passing rate.

6111 students passed with A1 grade, 44480 passed with A2 grade, and 127652 students passed the exam with B2 grade. 96000 students failed in Gujarati, 1.96 lakh failed in basic mathematics.

272 schools reported a 100 percent result. 1084 schools reported less than 30 percent pass percentage. 157 schools logged zero pass percentages.

Out of 165690 students who re-appeared for the exams, only 27446 passed, reported Aaj Tak.