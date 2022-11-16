Gujarat Assembly Elections: CM Bhupendra Patel To File Nomination Today

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will file his nomination for the Gujarat Assembly Elections on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present.

Union minister Amit Shah on Tuesday declared himself ‘confident’ the BJP will win next month’s Gujarat election. Shah claimed the BJP would ‘break all records and form the government in Gujarat with a majority’. Lauding the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, he said the state’s fortunes had improved.

On Monday, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates, where 12 names including two women candidates were announced.

Earlier, the party released the names of 167 candidates for Gujarat polls.

BJP has fielded Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur while VJ Jhala has been been given the ticket from Himatnagar. Alpesh Thakor has been fielded from Gandhinagar South.

Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and December 5 to fill its 182-member legislative assembly. Results will be declared on December 8.