Bhavnagar: Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Gopal Italia was on Tuesday arrested here in an alleged case of hurting religious sentiments, and later got bail.

The case was registered at Umarala police station in Bhavnagar district on September 4, 2022 under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), said district Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel.

Italia was released on bail in the police station itself after his arrest, he added.