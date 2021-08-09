Gujarat: 10 Killed As Truck Rams Into Huts In Amreli

Amreli: As many as ten people including two minors were killed after a truck rammed into the huts in Gujarat’s Amreli on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Rathod (35), Narshi Sankhla (60), Navghan Sankhla (65), Hemraj Solanki (37), Lakshmi Sankhla (30), Sukan Sakhla (13) Puja Sankhla (8), and Lala Rathod (20).

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday wee hour when the truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli district.

However, the truck rammed into a hut and in which people were sleeping, killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the Truck driver has been arrested and the bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem, reports said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and instructed the district administration officials to provide all the necessary help to the victims and has also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident.