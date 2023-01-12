Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Passes Away

New York: Jeff Beck, the influential guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds and later enjoyed a prolific solo career, passed away, his official website said Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

A guitar virtuoso and innovator who was also one of the world’s great rhythm and blues interpreters, Beck died “peacefully” after a sudden bout of bacterial meningitis.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” a statement on the English-born musician’s website said.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck’s death quickly reverberated around the music world, with tributes pouring in from rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Beck once collaborated, and Kiss lead singer Gene Simmons, who called Beck’s passing “heartbreaking.”