Guinness World records: 30-year-old Bobi breaks record for world’s oldest dog ever

Portugal: A 30-year-old Portuguese dog has been named as the world’s oldest ever by Guinness World Records – beating a record that stood for a century.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo – a breed that has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

The news comes just two weeks after Spike the Chihuahua, 23, was given the record for the oldest living dog.

The previous oldest dog ever was Australia’s Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

This has been validated by the Portuguese government’s pet database, which is managed by the National Union of Veterinarians, according to Guinness World Records.

He has lived his whole life with the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros, near Portugal’s west coast, after being born with three siblings in an outbuilding.

Leonel Costa, who was eight years old at the time, said his parents had too many animals and had to put the puppies down, but Bobi escaped.