Guilty Will Be Punished Stringently: PM Modi On Odisha Train Tragedy

Bhubaneswar: After reviewing the situation at the train mishap site and meeting survivors at Balasore hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident will be probed from every angle and those found guilty will be punished stringently.

Taking to media persons at Balasore hospital, the Prime Minister said that it is a painful incident and the government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured.

“It’s a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently,” he said.

“Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims,” PM Modi added.

"It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met…

Prime Minister said that people from various states who were travelling in the trains have been impacted by this monumental tragedy. While talking about the tragic loss of lives, Prime Minister said that no stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured. He said that the government stands with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones.

Prime Minister said that instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation of the tragedy, and to take prompt and stringent action against those found guilty. He commended the efforts of the Odisha government, local administration and of the local people, especially youth, who worked through the night to assist ongoing efforts.

the Prime Minister also lauded the local citizens who turned up in large numbers for blood donation, to help those injured. He said that Railways is working to provide rescue and relief, as well as to ensure quick restoration of rail tracks. Interacting with the local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials, Prime Minister emphasised on ‘whole of government’ approach to mitigate the tragedy.