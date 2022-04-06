Guidelines for sanction of Interest Free advance to Odisha Government Employees to purchase Electric vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government, which has introduced Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 to encourage the purchase of Electric vehicles to control the pollution emerging from fossil fuel used in vehicles plying on the road, has now issued a guideline for sanction of Interest Free advance to Government Employees.
One of the State government’s incentives package consists of providing interest free advance to the Government employees. To execute the above policy of government has framed the following guidelines for sanction of interest free advance for the purchase of Electric Vehicle by government employees.
Principal Secretary to Government, Vishal Kumar Dev, has issued the guidelines for sanction of Interest Free advance to Government Employees. Here’s the guideline:
- The advance for purchase of Electric vehicles for the State Government employees will be available only upto 31st December, 2025. The application received after the expiry of the Policy period will not be considered.
- The interest free advance for purchase of Electric Operated Motor Car will be available only to Group-A & Group-B category of Government Employees. The maximum amount of advance is limited to 75% of the cost of the Electric Vehicle subject to maximum of Rs. 15 lakh.
- Interest free advance for purchases of electric two wheeler (electric motor cycle/scooter I scooty / invalid carriages etc.), will be available to Group-C and Group D Government. employees and above. The advance amount is limited to 75% of the cost of the Electric Vehicle subject to maximum of Rs 2 lakh.
- The advance amount is to be recovered in 100 equaJ installments from monthly salary of Government employees from subsequent months. If the Government employee retires or expires without payment of full amount of loan, the residual amount needs to be recovered from their arrear salary bill, leave salary bill, pension, Commutation pension or gratuity before its disbursements. If he/she resign/quits from Government Service, the amount will be recovered under OPDR Act.
- If the Government servant so desires he is allowed to repay the installment in advance.
- Other condition as prescribed under Rule-2 of chapter 14 of Odisha General Financial Rule (Volume-I) and circulars issued there under in force for sanction of Interest bearing advance for purchases of vehicle is applicable in this case mutatis mutandis.
- The advance is debitable to “Demand No – OS – 7610 – Loans to Government servants etc. – 00 – Administrative Expenditure – Establishment, Operations and Maintenance Expenditure – 202 – Advance for purchase of Motor Conveyances – 3609 – Advance for purchase of Electric Operated Motor Car / Motor Cycle – 48001 – Advances.”
- Necessary amendment to Odisha General Finance Rule will be affected in due course.