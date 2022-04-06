Guidelines for sanction of Interest Free advance to Odisha Government Employees to purchase Electric vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government, which has introduced Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 to encourage the purchase of Electric vehicles to control the pollution emerging from fossil fuel used in vehicles plying on the road, has now issued a guideline for sanction of Interest Free advance to Government Employees.

One of the State government’s incentives package consists of providing interest free advance to the Government employees. To execute the above policy of government has framed the following guidelines for sanction of interest free advance for the purchase of Electric Vehicle by government employees.

Principal Secretary to Government, Vishal Kumar Dev, has issued the guidelines for sanction of Interest Free advance to Government Employees. Here’s the guideline: