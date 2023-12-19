Guide Dies After Falling From Roof In Rayagada

Rayagada: A guide allegedly lost his life after falling from the roof in Rayagada district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Atal Bihari Hota. He was a PET in the Sanamusi high school in Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, Atal along with six other guides had planned to go with 146 senior citizens to Nasik in a special train. On Tuesday, they rested in the Biju Kalyani Mandap in Raniguda area.

At night, he woke up to attend a call of nature. But he reportedly slipped from the roof and fell down. As a result, he lost his life.