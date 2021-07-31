Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon Makes History; First Latin American First Latin American Olympics Semis In Badminton

Tokyo: Kevin Cordon of Guatemala became the first semi-finalist in men’s singles badminton after beating Heo Kwanghee of South Korea 21-13, 21-18 in straight games.

Unseeded Heo stunned world number one Kento Momota to reach the quarter-finals, but Cordon went straight on the attack and wrapped up the first game in 17 minutes.

He crumpled to the ground in disbelief after hitting the match-winning point, then lay sobbing on the court until the result had sunk in.

Guatemala has only ever won one Olympic medal, when Erick Barrondo claimed silver in the 20 kilometre race walk at the 2012 London Games.

Cordon, whose father named him after English football great Kevin Keegan, will play Denmark’s world number two Viktor Axelsen or China’s Shi Yuqi in the semi-finals.