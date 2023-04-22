Guard Of Honour For Martyred Odia Jawan Debashish Biswal

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Debasis Biswal of Satyabadi, who was killed in a terrorist attack at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, reached Bhubaneswar today morning. The Odia braveheart was given a Guard of Honour at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here upon arrival.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, senior Army officials paid tributes Debasish following which his body was taken to his native village at Satybadi in Puri district in a procession.

The last rites of the slain Indian Army personnel will be conducted at Khandayat Sahi crematorium in Satyabadi today.

Political leaders, government officials, police personnel and general public gathered in large numbers to pay tributes to Debasish at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The martyr’s wife also paid tribute to the mortal remains at the airport. He was given the guard of honour at the airport before being taken to his native Sakhigopal where he will be cremated with full state honours.

Debashish among five Indian Army soldiers was killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling caught fire due to suspected terrorist attack in Poonch district on April 20. He is survived by his wife Sushree Sangeeta and seven-month-old daughter.

Yesterday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family of the martyred Jawan.