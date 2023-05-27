GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: I think I have shifted a gear, says Shubman Gill

Mumbai: Shubman Gill’s prolific run in IPL 2023 landed him a third century of the season on Friday, when his 60-ball 129 took Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive IPL final with a 62-run win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

Gill’s knock came at a staggering strike rate of 215.00 and included 10 sixes and 7 fours, and the opening batter rated it as “probably” his best IPL innings till date.

“I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL,” said Gill at the post match presentation.

The stylish opener feels the technical changes he has made in his batting has paid rich dividends.

“From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear. I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup,” he said.

Asked how he deals with the expectations, Gill said: “Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field, it is all about trying how to contribute for the team.”

Gill said starting well is the key for him to score big.

“For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That’s when I realised it could be my day.

“It was a good wicket to bat on as well…You keep inventing as a batter, but for me the belief is more important. I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well,” he added.

Chasing Gujarat’s mammoth 233/3, the MI innings folded up for 171, losing steam once their top-scorer Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 38) was cleaned up by Mohit Sharma, who turned the game decisively in GT’s favour with his five-wicket haul (5/10).

Defending champions GT will now meet MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.