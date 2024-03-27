GT captain Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in match against CSK

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

In the latest match of their IPL 2024 campaign, Chennai Super Kings secured their second consecutive victory by beating Gujarat Titans by a margin of 63 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts played with great precision and set a challenging target of 207 for Gujarat Titans, who managed to score only 143/8, enabling Chennai to continue their winning streak at home in the ongoing tournament.

Following the match, the IPL issued a statement regarding Gujarat Titans’ slow over-rate, announcing that their new captain, Shubman Gill, would be fined Rs 12 lakhs as it was his team’s first offence of the season related to minimum over-rate offences, as per the IPL’s Code of Conduct.