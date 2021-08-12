GST Officials Raid Two Business Establishments In Bolangir For Tax Evasion

Bolangir: The Enforcement Squad of the Bolangir CT & GST Department on Thursday raided two business establishments in Kantabanji on the orders of the Bhawanipatna Joint Commissioner.

The officials raided Balaji Electrical & Furniture and Kamala Dyeing cloth wholeseller for evading tax to the tune to crores of rupees.

Click here to read in Odia

Three enforcement team were led by Bhawanipatna Zone Joint Commissioner Debadutta Behera, in the presence of Fakirmohan Shatapathi, Tapan Padhi, Priyabrata Gadatya, Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement, GST, Bolangir, Additional CT & GST Officers Sovan Dash Niladri Dadhia and Bhabani Patel.

Owner of Balaji Electrical & Furniture Kishore Dalmia and Kamala Clothing Store’s owners- Shashi Jain & Hitesh Jain were present during the raid.

“The exact details of tax evasion will be given later, ”said Fakirmohan Shatapathi of the GST Deputy Commission.