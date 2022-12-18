GST Council Decides Uniform Definition Of SUV; Brings In New Tax Implications

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to have a single definition across all states in the country for sports utility vehicles, attracting a higher tax rate.

The GST Council on Saturday clarified on the definition of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) for levy of 22% compensation cess and decided to come out with parameters to define MUVs (multi utility vehicles).

Currently, cars with engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm and having ground clearance of 170 mm attract a GST of 28% and a 22% cess, taking the effective tax rate to 50%. However, states do not have a consistent definition define a vehicle as a SUV, leading to confusion.

Therefore, clarification was given at the council meeting that the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions:

It is popularly known as SUV

Has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc

Length exceeding 4,000 mm

Has ground clearance of 170 mm and above

“So this clarification is not new tax, it’s more to say what defines that commodity which is under taxation as SUV,” the minister added.

Key Decisions Taken In GST Council Meet