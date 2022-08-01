GST Collections In July Jump 28% To Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: India has collected Rs 1.49 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July, i.e 28 percent higher than the last year, according to the finance ministry.

With this, the July GST mop-up is the new second-highest amount collected in a month.

Of the total GST collections, Central GST was Rs 25,751 crore, while State GST was Rs 32,807 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 79,518 crore and cess was Rs 10,920 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The government has settled Rs 32,365 crore to CGST and Rs 26,774 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2022 after regular settlement is Rs 58,116 crore for CGST and Rs 59,581 crore for the SGST.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 48% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

For five months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh core, showing a steady increase every month.

During the month of June 2022, 7.45 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.36 crore in May 2022, the finance ministry mentioned.