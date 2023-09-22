GRS Arrested For Taking Bribe

Angul: In a vigilance raid conducted by Odisha Vigilance, Jadumani Majhi, Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS), Machakata Gram Panchayat (GP) under Chhendipada Block in Angul district was apprehended. He was caught red handed by the Vigilance squad for demanding and accepting Rs 4000 from a PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiary.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance Police Station has registered a complaint with number 31/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018.

Majhi demanded the bribe for online geo tagging of the beneficiary’s completed house and for releasing the final bill of his completed house and to facilitate bonus in his favour for completion of house under MGNREG Scheme within stipulated time.

The bribe money was recovered from Majhi and he was arrested. Following this, vigil is maintained on his other two locations.