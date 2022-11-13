Growth Pragativadi: Celebrations In PICs

Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia daily, Pragativadi celebrated the 90th Birth Anniversary of Founder Editor PradyumnaBal, on 8th November 2022, which coincides with the Golden Jubilee Year, 50 Years of Pragativadi.

A two-day-long event was organised on the premises of Pragativadi on the 7th and 8th of November, 2022 to mark the occasion.

Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as Chief Guest and unveiled the Pragativadi 50 Year Logo crafted in sandstone and inaugurated the Growth Pragativadi (Golden Jubilee Hall) on the 7th of November, 2022.

Floral tributes were paid to the Socialist leader Pradyumna Bal, Founder Editor Pragativadi & Soul of KIIT & KISS.

Along with the Chief Guest Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Narasingha Mishra also joined the Inauguration Session as Distinguished Guest while State Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Minister Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain joined as the Guest of Honour. The session was presided by Dr Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP & Trustee of Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust.

The Day 1 concluded with felicitation of the winners of national-level competition ‘Pradyumna Bal Prativa Pratiyogita 2022’. The winners were felicitated with cash prizes and certificates, while all the participants received a Participation Certificate in Digital Format online.