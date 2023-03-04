“Grow Together In Society”: CM Naveen Inaugurates Utkal Gourav International School In Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated Utkal Gourav International School in Berunapadi of Keonjhar district via video conference.

Founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi, and mentored by Salil Chaturvedi, the school is built on the philosophy of Swami Yogananda that aims at intellectual and spiritual education combined to promote a harmonious life.

Congratulating the founders and the mentors for leading an initiative to transform education, the CM said that it is a system of education that aims at physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of our future generation.

Appreciating the goal behind this school, he said that modern education provides us knowledge to understand the world around us, and use it to our advantage for sustaining seamless growth. However, as human beings, we also need to look within. We also have our emotional and spiritual needs.

Therefore, he said, we must come together to create a model world civilization where each child from the villages and cities in India would be able to develop material efficiency along with spiritual magnificence.

Focusing on state’s initiative to transform education, he gave the instance of MO School, where, he said, we are connecting former students to their alma maters, where they are contributing to the growth of education in their schools. The objective is to involve an entire society to our education, our development process. As a society, we all must take responsibility and grow together, he added.

Citing the transformation of schools, he said that in Odisha, we are in a mission to provide global standard education to our children with the provision of all modern facilities. We have transformed more than 4000 schools with smart class rooms, modern libraries, laboratories, facilities for sports, and about 3000 schools are in progress under 5T school transformation, he added.

School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash cited the success of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas in promoting quality education among rural children. He said that 25 thousand children from villages are studying in 314 OAVs.