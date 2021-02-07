Group clash leaves six injured in Ganjam’s Golanthara

Golanthara: Six persons were injured following a group clash at Kanisi haat under Golanthara police station in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Of them, two are critically injured. The group clash was sequel to past rivalry. Police sources said two separate FIRs were lodged at Golanthara police station in this regard.

The incident occurred when a group of persons were feasting at Bhairabi college near Kanisi haat area. A biker, Santosh Gauda, came speedily and rammed through the feasting site injuring a person.

Police sources said soon after it resulted a group clash with several persons engaged in wordy duel and came to blows as the exchange of words attained pitch.