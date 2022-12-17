Group Clash Leaves Five Critically Injured, Forces Deployed In Balasore

Balasore: As many as five people were injured critically in a group clash that broke out at Gandhi Chhak near Amarda road under Basta police limits in the district on Saturday.

The clash erupted between two groups over a trivial matter. According to reports, a snake charmer was showing his snakes while a man identified as Seikh Jamsur abused the snake charmer and thrashed him.

Onlookers opposed the act of Seikh which led to the bloody conflict. Local people and family members of Seikh exchanged heated argument which finally took a violent turn with stone pelting, blows and kicks. Several people from both the sides were injured while five of them sustained critical injuries.

The critically injured are Seikh Maniruddin, Seikh Kalla and Seikh Saffirudin,, Seikh Nasiruddin and Seikh Jamsur.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and brought the brawl under control. Two platoons of forces have also been mobilized in apprehension of further untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the critically injured were admitted to Basta Health centre and later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.