Group Clash in Puri: Nine From Both Groups Arrested

Puri: As many as nine persons have been arrested in connection with the group clash at Puri Market Chhak over past enmity, informed Additional SP Mihir Panda.

According to police, at around 6:30 am this morning, the two groups armed with sharp weapons entered into a violent clash that left three people injured near the Bata showroom at Puri Market Chhak. The injured were rescued and admitted to Puri DHH Hospital. As the condition of one of them turned critical, he has been shifted to Cuttack SCBMCH.

Source said, there was an argument between both groups at Khadipada Mela on Friday night. As a result of this, 17 to 18 youths of one group wielding swords brutally attacked three people of the rival group near the Bata showroom in Puri Market Street at 6:30 this morning. Harishikesh Panda of Daitapada Sahi, Khageswar Sahu of Panchachaura Sahi and Sameer of Nuapatna Street were injured in the attack.

In less than 12 hours after the incident, Puri police arrested nine accused persons in connection with the case. The arrested accused are Khageswar Sahu alias Pupuna (35), Sunil Das (23), Hrishikesh Panda alias Bapu (28), Sameer Das alias Jual (28), Ravi Narayan Patra (30), Bhimasen Baral alias Papu (24), Gopal Muni alias Mitu (38), Chhabi Pradhan (24) and Trilochan Behera alias Tulu (24). Police seized three mobile phones and a sword from the accused.

In a press conference on Saturday evening, Additional SP Mihir Panda said, the police have seized three mobile phones and a sword from the accused persons and forwarded them to court. Of the nine arrested accused, 3 people were from one group and 6 from the other group.