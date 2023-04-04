Group Clash In Koraput: 15 Youths Including 5 Minors Held

Koraput: The Town police have arrested 15 youths including 5 minors in three separate cases in the group clash between Indira Colony and Parjasahi near Koraput town.

While 5 minors were produced in Jeypore Juvenile Court, 10 youths were forwarded to the court, Koraput SDPO Manoj Kumar Pujari informed at a press conference at Koraput Town Police Station.

Apart from this, the police seized one mobile phone, one iron punch, one iron rod, one knife and six sticks from the accused persons.

It is worth noting that some youths of Indira Colony and Parjasahi were in dispute for some days. Some youths including minors of the two colonies were roaming around with some deadly weapons including sticks.

On the 2nd of April at 4 pm, some youths of Parjasahi were returning after cremating a dead body when they clashed with the youths of Indira Colony. Later in the evening some youths of Indira Colony along with some youths of Tikira Sahi entered Parjasahi and attacked and the youths.

SDPO Pujari said that four people from both sides were injured while the police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation.

“Manoj Takri (20), Junesh Turuk (20) and Avinash Khara (18+) of Indira Colony have been arrested and forwarded to the court on March 25th in the town police station, Case No. 82, IPC Section 395,” Mr. Pujari said.

Similarly, in Case No. 88, IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 354, 427, 506 and 149, Pintu Sagar (20), Ramesh Durga (34), Raj Khara (19) and Santosh Khilla (19) and Suren Sagar (18) of Tikira Sahi and Riku Khara (17), Rahul Chetty (21) and Rohit Khilla (18) of Indira Colony have been arrested and forwarded to the court.

Viki Naik (20), Chandan Khilla (26), Madhusudan Jani (26) and Biswal Nag (22) of Parajasahi have been arrested in case number 90 IPC Section 147, 148, 452, 294, 427, 326, 506, 307 and 149 and forwarded to the court.

Besides, there are 5 minors involved in this incident while another accused is being treated at the hospital in police custody, he said.

Further, SDPO Pujari said that investigation is underway to ascertain the actual reason behind the clash between the two groups and all others involved in this incident will be arrested as soon as possible and strict action will be taken.

He said that in order to avoid such group clashes, a peace committee will be formed with some intellectuals and people’s representatives of the city in the coming days and such incidents will be suppressed with firm hands. Town Police Station IIC Dhiren Patnaik was also present in this press conference.