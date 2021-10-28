Group Clash In Kendrapara’s Patkura; 3 Critically Hurt

Kendrapara: At least persons were critically injured in a violent group clash that took place in Nuapada market under Patkura police station limits in Kendrapara district on Thursday evening.

The injured were identified as Baidyanath Mohapatra, Pratap Sahu, and Bibhu Sahu. Of the injured initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital, one was has been shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack, sources said.

Reportedly, Patkura and Marsaghai police are on the spot for investigation and maintaining law and order.

According to reports, notorious criminal Bibhu Sahu, who was recently released from jail, and two of his associates, were having conversations in the marketplace at around 6 pm. In the meantime, some youths of another group reached the spot following which a verbal clash broke out between the two groups. However, the situation worsened when both the groups led a murderous attack on each other with wooden sticks.

Some locals claimed that there were sounds of gunfire following which both the groups dispersed with some of the injured members.

While police are still tight-lipped on the incident, no arrests have been made till the last report came in.