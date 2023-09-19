Group Clash During Ganesh Puja In Cuttack; Two Injured; 2 Detained

Cuttack: A clash between two groups broke out at Nuasahi in Bidanasi of Cuttack on Tuesday during the Ganesh Puja celebrations. A group of youths resorted to vandalism at the mandap after they were not allowed to participate in the puja.

Two youths from both groups were injured in the clash. Both have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. The police have detained two youths in connection with the incident.

For 15 years, the Nuasahi Youth Association in the Bidanasi Nuasahi area has been organizing Ganesh Puja. However, a group of youth from the same locality created a ruckus last year, after which the committee barred them from participating in the puja this year.

At around 12:30 today, Bapina alias Satya Jena (24) along with 4 to 5 of his associates reached the Puja Mandap and started playing music at a high sound. As the puja was going on at that time, the puja committee members requested them to stop playing modern songs. But they did not listen. As a result, the union members informed the Bidanasi police station. Soon after Bapina’s group fled from the scene after a PCR van arrived at the spot.

After the police left, the group led by Bapina again reached the mandap in an inebriated condition and created a nuisance. They thrashed the union members and hurled abuses apart from vandalizing the idol of Lord Ganesha.

The situation further escalated when other members of the committee reached the mandap and Bapina threatened them by brandishing a broken beer bottle. During the brawl, the broken glasses got pierced into Bapina’s chest. On seeing this, others fled from the spot.

Soon, Bidanasi police station reached the scene; rescued Bapina and admitted him to SCB MCH. A youth named Bikas Das, a member of the puja committee was also injured in the clash.

In this incident, the Bidanasi police detained two associates of Bapina, namely Sitaram and Gyan.