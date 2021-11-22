Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman Awarded Vir Chakra

New Delhi: Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind at an investiture ceremony for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft in February 2019.

In 2019, when Abhinandan Varthaman was a Wing Commander, he shot down an F-16 over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during India’s Balakot air strike but was taken captive by the Pakistan Army after his plane was shot down by enemy forces.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was later promoted to the post of Group Captain on November 3, 2021.

Moreover, His unit 51 Squadron also received a unit citation for its role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial attack on February 27, 2019. India had carried out the strikes in response to a Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on a CRPF convoy.