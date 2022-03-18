Groovy Bollywood Songs Without Which Holi Is Incomplete 

New Delhi: Holi is here and people are busy doing their last-minute preparation with full-on enthusiasm. Holi is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus, although it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. Parties are hosted by people where they dance to popular Holi songs. Therefore, we decided to treat you with some Holi Songs that you can play this year.

‘Rang Barse’ from ‘Silsila’

‘Balam Pichkari’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

‘Holi Khele Ranghuveera’ from ‘Baghban’

Holi Ke Din (Sholay)

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War)

Do Me A Favour Let`s Play Holi