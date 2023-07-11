Grievance Redressal Will Come Under ‘Mo Sarkar’, CMO Will Make Calls To People: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the public grievance redressal programs by the CMO at the district levels.

Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian joined the meeting over VC from Dhenkanal. He has completed the Angul district visit over the last two days and briefed the Chief Minister on the public grievance redressal meetings and the main issues raised by the people. He said that more than 18,000 petitions have been received during the programs in various districts.

Chief Secretary P K Jena apprised the Chief Minister on the action being taken on the petitions received from the public during the district visits of CMO. The department level review has been done to resolve the issues on priority.

Some of the issues of Angul district were discussed and Chief Minister asked for immediate action to be taken.

The Chief Minister said “Public grievance redressal is an important priority for me. I want the departments and district administration to deal with the grievances sensitively and expeditiously. Thats why I have sent the CMO to meet people and hear their grievances. Our officials have been visiting the districts and even block levels to conduct the public grievance redressal meetings. More than 18,000 petitions have been received in these decentralised public grievance meetings”

He further added that “I expect all the departments to address the grievances on priority at the earliest.” He told all the departments and district administrations to address all the grievances with sense of urgency.

The CM further said that Grievance Redressal will be taken up under ‘Mo Sarkar’ to assess the redressal process of public grievances. The CMO will make calls to people from next month onwards to understand how their grievances are being redressed.

Chief Minister said “To honour the contribution of Shri Pabitra Mohan Pradhan towards India’s freedom struggle and development of Odisha, we will built a memorial in Pabitranagar. The Medical College will be named after Shri Pabitra Mohan Pradhan and the hospital will be operationalised by October. The bridge being constructed on River Brahmani in Kaniha will also be named after the great soul”.

Some key decisions related to Angul district have been taken. The CHC in Chendipada is included in the AMA hospital. The Fire station at Bantala and Satkoshia Eco-Tourism site will be opened soon.

Two Multipurpose Flood shelters sanctioned for Kudagaon ( Athamallik Tahsil) and Tikarpada ( Angul Tahsil) at Rs 2.64 Crore each.

Execution of three bridges in Pallahara Block (Rs 15.85 Crore) – over Mankdia Nallah on Jokapani to Saruli road ( Rs 5.38 crores), over Andheri Nallah on Kucheibeda to Odasa road ( Rs 4.59 crores), over Kharaba Nallah on PWD road Bijagotha Chowk to Rohila ( Rs 5.88 crores)

Execution of three road projects (Rs 76.39 Crore) – Pallahara Farm to Naikanipalli Road (Rs 21.85 cr) and Sibida to Khadka Kumbharmati road ( Rs 42.08 crores) under Pallahara block, and Dhalgadia Siaria road ( Rs 12.45 cr) under Kaniha block.

Besides, the Chief Minister also approved proposals to mitigate the impact of Man-elephant conflict in Angul district. He sanctioned Rs 4.65 Crore for the purpose. It may be mentioned here that Bantala area of Angul district is prone to elephant depredation. The money will be utilized for various mitigation measures such as 41 Km solar fencing, 20 km long elephant proof trench, installation of 43 high mast lights, and 10 bio-acoustic devices. The scheme will be implemented in 43 most vulnerable villages and will be implemented in a year’s time.

Senior Secretaries and CMO officials were present during the review meeting.