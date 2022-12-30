Greta Thunberg shuts Andrew Tate down with ‘small d*** energy’ savage reply

New York: A Twitter exchange between climate activist Greta Thunberg and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has taken social media by storm, where Thunberg responded to his tweet about his “33 cars and their enormous emissions” with a post that included the term “small dick energy”. As Thunberg’s reply went viral (it has 2.5 million likes already), Tate went into a meltdown, putting out more hateful tweets about the activist and proving her point.

Kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate bragged to Thunberg about the number of cars he owns on Twitter when Greta Thunberg shut him up. Brandishing his Bugatti, Tate listed all the expensive cars he owns and how much emissions he individually emits into the world. And even asked for Thunberg’s email address to share all of the emission details with her.

“Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My two Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start,” Tate tweeted.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg responded on December 28 with, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Since then, this tweet has received 424K retweets and 91.4K quote tweets. While Thunberg has not said anything more on the subject, Tate has tweeted and retweeted hateful comments about the teenaged activist, including putting out a video where he sits in a silk robe and questions her gender — exuding, all the time, extreme small dick energy.