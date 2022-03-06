Grenade Attack In Srinagar Market: Civilian Killed, Cop Among 24 Injured

New Delhi: One civilian was killed and 24 others, including one police personnel, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at Amira Kadal Market in Srinagar city.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi (70), a resident of the Nowhatta area of the city, the police confirmed on Sunday.

“One grenade attack took place in busy market near Amira kadal bridge. In this terror act, one old man from Nowhatta has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critical. In this attack, 24 other persons incl 23 civilians & 1 cop have received splinter injuries & are out of danger,” said a police spokesman.

“In light of the terrorist act of grenade throwing in busy Sunday market near Amira kadal bridge today evening, all civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity,” said the spokesman on Twitter.

According to the police, 24 civilians had received splinter injuries in the explosion and all were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital.

“At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces deployed at Hari Singh High street,” a police official said. The area was immediately cordoned off and hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

The leaders of various political parties, including two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — condemned the attack.