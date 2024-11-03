Srinagar: Nine civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The attack occurred near the bustling Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) during the weekly ‘Sunday market,’ which attracts a large number of shoppers.

According to local authorities, the grenade was lobbed into the crowded market area, causing panic and chaos among the civilians. The injured, including eight men and one woman, were immediately rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital for treatment. Medical officials have reported that all the injured are in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people running for cover and trying to help the injured. “It was a busy day at the market, and suddenly there was a loud explosion. People started screaming and running in all directions,” said one of the witnesses.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. “Efforts are underway to identify and capture those responsible for this heinous act,” said a senior police official. The attack comes just a day after a terrorist was killed and four security personnel were injured in a gunfight in the Khanyar locality of Srinagar.