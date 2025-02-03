The Greenland Ice Sheet is fracturing at an accelerating pace due to climate change, with crevasses growing larger and deeper.

A study using high-resolution 3D mapping revealed significant increases in crevasse size and depth at the ice sheet’s fast-moving edges between 2016 and 2021.

This rapid ice damage could lead to faster ice loss, driving glaciers toward the ocean and contributing to rising sea levels.

Greenland has already contributed approximately 14mm to sea level rise since 1992, and it could add up to 30cm by 2100.

The increases in crevasses are happening more quickly than previously detected. Crevasses are wedge-shaped fractures or cracks that open in glaciers where ice begins to flow faster. The researchers say that crevasses are also getting bigger and deeper where ice is flowing more quickly due to climate change and that this could further speed up the mechanisms behind the loss of ice from Greenland.

They hope their findings will allow scientists to build the effects of ice damage and crevassing into predictions of the future behaviour of the Greenland Ice Sheet.

Greenland has been behind approximately 14mm of sea level rise since 1992. This is due to increased melting from the ice surface in response to warmer air temperatures, and increased flow of ice into the ocean in response to warmer ocean temperatures, which are both being driven by climate change.

The research found that, at the edges of the ice sheet where large glaciers meet the sea, accelerations in glacier flow speed were associated with significant increases in the volume of crevasses. This was up to 25 per cent in some sectors (with an error margin of plus/minus ten per cent).

This balanced the total change in crevasses across the entire ice sheet during the study period to plus 4.3 per cent (with an error margin of plus/minus 5.9 per cent). However, Sermeq Kujalleq’s flow speed has since begun increasing again – suggesting that the period of balance between crevasse growth and closure on the ice sheet is now over.

The research used imagery from the ArcticDEM project, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and National Science Foundation (NSF) public-private initiative to automatically produce a high-resolution, high-quality digital surface model of the Arctic. ArcticDEM imagery was provided by the Polar Geospatial Center.