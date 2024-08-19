Green Waste Processing Unit in Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has initiated the establishment of a dedicated green waste processing facility for producing biomass briquettes as part of its ‘Waste to Wealth’ program.

An official reported that the municipal authority has issued a tender to identify an appropriate vendor to set up the facility. This facility will be capable of handling 20 to 25 tons of green waste daily, which is generated within the city. The selected vendor will also be responsible for ensuring the machinery can process horticultural waste.

According to BMC officials, routine horticultural activities such as tree pruning, trimming, and gardening result in approximately 60 to 80 tonnes of horticultural waste and green garbage each day. Currently, due to the lack of a processing facility, all this waste is gathered and disposed of at wealth centres or designated dumping grounds.

Once operational, the new plant will utilize chippers, grinders, hammers, and dryers to transform green waste, including grass clippings, shrubs, and wood, into biomass briquettes. These briquettes will be distributed to various pharmaceutical companies, power plants, food processing units, and cement factories as an alternative fuel source.

Additionally, horticultural waste, including floral offerings from temples and gardens, will be repurposed into commercially viable products. The BMC stipulates that the selected agency for the plant’s setup will also manage its maintenance for at least two years. The location of the plant has not been revealed yet.