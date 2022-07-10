Green Ray International’s MD, Lodged In Jharpada Jail, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Bhubaneswar: The Managing Director of chit fund firm Green Ray International Limited (GRIL), who was lodged in Jharpada jail here, died of a cardiac arrest today.

The deceased, Mir Sairuddin, was behind the bars since 2017 in connection with the chit fund case.

According to reports, Sairuddin suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at Capital Hospital.

The company has allegedly duped investors of over Rs 1,000 crore in Odisha and other states and diverted the money to Dubai and Nigeria through brokers.

Worth mentioning, the CBI had arrested Mir Sairuddin from Kolkata in February, 2017, a few days after he returned to India from Bangladesh.