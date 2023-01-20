Green Energy, Global Integration Key To Positive Economic Outlook: Global Leaders

Davos: Signs of declining inflation, resilient consumer spending and strong labour markets, among others, suggest that growth could be rebounding in the short term, global financial leaders said on Friday.

“My message is that it is less bad than we feared a couple of months ago, but that doesn’t quite get to us to being good,” said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

The threat of rising inflation seems to have abated in many parts of the world, thanks in part to interest rate increases from some central banks, experts said on the last day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here.