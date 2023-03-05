Greek PM Seeks Forgiveness From Train Crash Victims’ Kin

Athens: The Greek prime minister on Sunday asked for forgiveness from the families of the 57 dead in the nation’s worst rail disaster ahead of a major rally by students and rail workers in Athens.

“As prime minister, I owe it to everyone, but especially to the victims’ relatives, (to ask for) forgiveness,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a message addressed to the nation.

The crash between passenger and freight trains has sparked widespread outrage across Greece.

“For the Greece of 2023, two trains heading in different directions cannot run on the same line and no one notice,” Mitsotakis said in the message posted on his Facebook page.

Relatives and loved ones of those killed in Tuesday’s devastating train crash were also expected to gather Sunday for a memorial outside Larissa station, central Greece, near the site of the accident.

The station master implicated in the disaster was due in court on Sunday, a hearing postponed from the previous day, where he may face charges of negligent homicide.

Hellenic Train, the rail company that has become the focus of some of the anger expressed in the wake of the crash, released a statement late Saturday defending its actions.

Hundreds of people had demonstrated during the week outside their Athens headquarters, and one legal source has said that investigators are looking at the possibility of bringing charges against senior members of the company.