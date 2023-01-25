“Great Privilege” To Be Chief Guest On R-Day: Egyptian President

New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El -Sisi here on Wednesday congratulated the Indians for the 74th Republic Day and said that it is a “great privilege” to be chief guest on such glorious national day.

Egyptian President Sisi’s visit to India is believed to be ‘historic’ as he has come to the country for the first time and that too as a chief guest to attend the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

“I reiterate my congratulations to the Indian nation, government and people for this great day. It is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day,” Egyptian President Sisi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

“The relations between Egypt and India have been characterised by balance and stability. We have only seen constructive development. We have been all along evolving very positively,” he said further.

The Egyptian President also expressed his desire to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new horizon.

“I expect through this visit that we take our bilateral level to a whole new horizon, where we can reach the relationship and partnership between the two countries at all levels. I look with great esteem to the sustainable development experience of India,” he said.