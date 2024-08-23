Great Eared Nightjar: Unearthing the Dragon Bird Legacy

Like an Egyptian guard costume featuring a Great Eared Nightjar with golden armor is an elaborate and majestic ensemble. The centrepiece of the costume is a detailed helmet, designed to resemble the Great Eared Nightjar, adorned with golden accents that mimic ancient Egyptian craftsmanship.

The helmet’s eyes are made of gemstones or colored glass, giving it an intense and regal appearance, while the ears are intricately shaped to mirror the bird’s distinct features. The armor itself is crafted from golden metal, with intricate hieroglyphic engravings and decorative motifs inspired by ancient Egyptian art. The chest plate is broad and polished, reflecting light brilliantly, and it is often complemented by a matching set of shoulder guards that feature ornate designs and feather-like patterns, symbolizing the wings of the Great Eared Nightjar.

The guard’s arms and legs are protected by golden bracers and greaves, also etched with traditional symbols and patterns. A flowing cape made of fine, lightweight fabric, perhaps in a rich blue or deep red, is attached to the shoulders, adding a sense of grandeur and movement to the costume. Completing the ensemble, the guard might carry a ceremonial staff or scepter, also adorned with gold and precious stones, further emphasizing their status and the symbolic power of the Great Eared Nightjar in Egyptian mythology. The overall look is both imposing and awe-inspiring, embodying the strength and nobility of the ancient Egyptian guardians.

The Great Eared Nightjar is distinguished by its imposing size, which sets it apart from other species in the Caprimulgidae family. Measuring between 31 to 41 cm in length, it is the largest species in this family. This substantial size enhances their striking appearance and aids their nocturnal hunting, enabling them to cover larger distances efficiently.

As a medium-sized bird, the Great Eared Nightjar’s height is proportional to its length, making it notable within its family. While specific height data is limited, their size is advantageous for their lifestyle in the subtropical and tropical forests of the Indian subcontinent. Nightjars, including the Great Eared Nightjar, are not built for speed on the ground but excel in flight. Their silent flight is crucial for nocturnal hunting and evading predators, using long wings for sustained flight and hovering to catch insects in mid-air.

Distribution and Movements of the Great Eared-Nightjar (Lyncornismacrotis)

The Great Eared-Nightjar (Lyncornismacrotis) is a tropical nightjar with a broad distribution across Southeast Asia. Its range extends from the Philippines through southern China, Vietnam, northern Malaysia, and Sumatra, reaching northeastern India (Cleere, 2017). Notably, a disjunct population exists in the southern Western Ghats of India.

A distinctive feature of the Great Eared Nightjar is its long, often recumbent ear-tufts. They have a white throat band but lack white on their wings or tail. Males average 131 g in weight, while females average 151 g. Their barred wings and tail help them blend into their surroundings while roosting during the day. Found in South and Southeast Asia, their habitat includes countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. They prefer subtropical or moist lowland tropical forests, which provide ample food and nesting sites.

While detailed information on their nesting and nurturing behavior is scarce, it is known that, like other nightjars, the Great Eared Nightjar likely nests on the ground, laying eggs directly on leaf litter. Parents probably share incubation duties. Their large size offers better protection for their offspring from predators, and their nocturnal nature adds an extra layer of security. Further study is needed to understand the full extent of their breeding cycle and nurturing practices.

According to the Greek philosopher Aristotle, nightjars, including the great eared nightjar, drink milk directly from goats, which poisons them and causes their udders to waste away and their eyes to go blind. This belief may have originated from the fact that nightjars are active at night and are often seen near domesticated animals. Nightjars are also known as “goatsuckers” because they may have been attracted to domestic livestock to feed on the insects that associate with them.

Kerala, a state in India, is renowned not only for its natural beauty but also as a treasure trove of mysteries, abundant with herbs, fauna, and flora. Often referred to as “God’s Own Country,” Kerala is one of India’s richest biodiversity hotspots. Blessed with year-round lush foliage, diverse wilderness, crystal-clear beaches, and the magnificent landscapes of the Western Ghats, it is perched on the Malabar Coast of western India. Kerala is also the birthplace of Ayurveda, the ancient practice of healing and wellness. Home to a rare and secretive bird species symbolizing the ancient guardians of the gods, Kerala is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. As a wildlife storyteller, I was fortunate to witness this elusive bird after seven years of research and a long wait. I am deeply grateful to the wise guides who helped me glimpse this beauty for a few precious seconds. In fulfilling this wish, we also had the chance to see the magnificent Great Eared Nightjar, a bird with golden armor known as the secretive bird of the Dragon’s Bloodline.

This Bird was photographed at Thattekad, Kerala, India

K. Shiva Kumar.Wildlife Storyteller These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Danish, leading birding guide in Kerala Special thanks to Mr. Danish and Mr. Arun, the exceptional guides from Kerala, India, for their exceptional care and hospitality, which made this experience possible.

And Special thanks to Wikipedia Team.

