Grappler Vinesh Phogat Temporarily Suspended By WFI

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phoghat has been temporarily suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics.

The grappler had traveled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos.

Upon arriving, she refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

Last week, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women’s Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus’ Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

Meanwhile, the federation is now awaiting a reply from the grappler and a further course of action will be decided then.