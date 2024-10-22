New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) deteriorates to alarming levels.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 317 this morning, placing it in the “very poor” category.

The decision comes in response to the worsening air quality over the past few days, with forecasts predicting continued poor conditions due to unfavorable meteorological factors1. Under Stage 2 of GRAP, several stringent measures will be implemented to curb pollution.

Key Measures Under GRAP Stage 2:

Ban on Coal and Firewood: The use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels and restaurants, is prohibited.

Restriction on Diesel Generators: Diesel generator sets, except for essential services, are banned.

Enhanced Dust Control: Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads will be intensified, and dust control measures at construction sites will be strictly enforced.

Traffic Management: Additional traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion points, and vehicle parking fees will be increased to discourage the use of private transport.

Public Transport Promotion: More buses and metro services will be introduced to encourage public transport use.

Residents are advised to minimize the use of personal vehicles, avoid open burning of waste, and regularly replace air filters in their automobiles. The CAQM has also urged people to refrain from dust-generating activities and to use public transport whenever possible.

The implementation of these measures aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality and protect public health as the region braces for the winter season, which typically sees a spike in pollution levels.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related