Grant-in-Aid on basis of 7th Pay Commission extended to eligible school employees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the extension of State Government Grant-in-Aid to eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasas on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay Commission).

About 26,164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, UP(ME) Schools and Madrasas who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.

The additional financial implication will be Rs.280.48 crores per annum, read a cabinet press note.