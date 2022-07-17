Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Wins Paracin Open Chess Title

New Delhi: Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa clinched the Paracin Open ‘A’ chess tournament 2022 title in Serbia on Saturday.

The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field.

While Praggnanandhaa scored 8 points from nine rounds, taking the first position, Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points ahead of Alisher Suleymenov and India’s AL Muthaiah, who both scored 7 points.

The Olympiad-bound Praggnanandhaa won his first six games before Predke held on for a draw in round seven. He subsequently beat compatriot and fellow GM Arjun Kalyan in the eighth round before signing off with a draw against Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan) in the ninth and final round.

Praggnanandhaa started as the second-seed in the tournament.