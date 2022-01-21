‘Grand Statue’ Of Subhas Chandra Bose To Be Installed At India Gate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate to honour his contribution to the independence movement.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

<>

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

</>

For now, a hologram bust of the freedom fighter will be put up at the iconic monument in the national capital, PM Modi further said. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he posted.

The dimensions of the upcoming statue will be 28 feet*6 feet, according to reports.

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy near which the Amar Jawan Jyothi flickers in remembrance of India’s martyrs.