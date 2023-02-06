Grammys 2023: Cardi B Wears Electric Blue Sculptural Dress by Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta

New York: American rapper and songwriter, Cardi B owned the red carpet at Grammy Awards 2023 yet again, as she walked in a gorgeous electric blue gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The gorgeous dress had pleated structural elements that flowed and ebbed from her shoulders, over her waist, and to the top of her head. The distinctive dress had a big train and a sleek skirt as well. Cardi is seemingly fond of Gupta’s designs and was spotted wearing one of his creations earlier too for her music video ‘No Love’.

The architecturally experimental shapes, the hardened shell replete with curves that hugged the body, and galactic sequins—all are the clear hallmarks of a confection that came out of Gupta’s atelier.

The singer has always managed to make a statement. Consider her iconic Mugler couture number inspired by the archives that she wore in 2019. So when Cardi asked for drama, theatre and pure fashion for the Grammy’s red carpet, Gupta delivered in a sensational zingy blue number. With the outfit doing most of the talking, the ‘Up’ singer kept it simple with a pair of diamond earrings and a loose updo to finish off the look.

The custom outfit comes as a modified version of one of Gupta’s pieces from his SS23 couture collection revealed in Paris just last month. This was also the first time Gupta showed his clothes on the Haute Couture calendar. But apart from his runway moments, Gupta is slowly becoming a red-carpet staple. Last year, it was Meghan Thee Stallion who took to the red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta dress, launching the designer with a flourish into international waters.