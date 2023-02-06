Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win

Los Angeles: Beyoncé has broken the career Grammy Awards record and is now the most-awarded artist of all time.

Going into the live telecast of the Grammys, Beyoncé only needed two more wins to top the late composer Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins. During the CBS broadcast, Beyoncé tied the record after she took a win for “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song and broke it with a win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

The artist was not there to receive it to accept the first award and missed out on getting the Gramophone from Viola Davis, who became an EGOT after her Grammy win during the preshow. Trevor Noah took the stage to inform the audience that Beyoncé was “on her way” and running late to the live ceremony. He later presented a statuette to her.

“Beyoncé has now equaled the record for most Grammys of any individual of all time,” Noah said.

Beyoncé finally broke the record when she won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance.

Receiving a standing ovation as she took the stage, the singer was visibly emotional holding back her tears as everyone cheered her on.

Beyoncé started off by thanking God and her uncle Johnny who she says was there in spirit. She continued, “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”