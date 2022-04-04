Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Record of the Year; List Of Winners Here

Las Vegas: The 64th edition of the biggest musical night began with Silk Sonic winning Grammys in 3 categories, including Song of the Year – one of the three big awards – for their single Leave The Door Open. The group project of Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II also won Best R&B Song as well as Best R&B Performance.

Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste

Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance:Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance:The Alien, Dream Theater

Best Rock Song:Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Performance:Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.

Best R&B Song:Leave the Door Open

Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album:Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best Rap Performance:Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance:Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song: Jail

Best Rap Album:Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes

Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Best Music Video:Freedom, Jon Batiste

Best Music Film:Summer of Soul

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit and Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media:All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham

Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Best Bluegrass Album:My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song:Cold by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album:Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba

Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta

Best American Roots Performance:Cry, Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song:Cry, Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos

Best Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab

Best Children’s Album: A Colorful World, Falu

Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK

Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear

Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight’s Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza

Best Recording Package: Pakelang

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Best Historical Album:Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical:Love for Sale

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording: Passenger

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten

Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies

Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea