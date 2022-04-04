Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Record of the Year; List Of Winners Here
Las Vegas: The 64th edition of the biggest musical night began with Silk Sonic winning Grammys in 3 categories, including Song of the Year – one of the three big awards – for their single Leave The Door Open. The group project of Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II also won Best R&B Song as well as Best R&B Performance.
Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rock Performance:Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance:The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Rock Song:Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Performance:Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best R&B Song:Leave the Door Open
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album:Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best Rap Performance:Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance:Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song: Jail
Best Rap Album:Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Best Music Video:Freedom, Jon Batiste
Best Music Film:Summer of Soul
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media:All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best Bluegrass Album:My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song:Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album:Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba
Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Best Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Children’s Album: A Colorful World, Falu
Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear
Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight’s Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza
Best Recording Package: Pakelang
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Best Historical Album:Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical:Love for Sale
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording: Passenger
Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten
Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies
Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea