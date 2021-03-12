Grammy-nominated BTS earns three best selling albums on-year end chart

Seoul: Grammy-nominated BTS, who will perform at the awards ceremony on Sunday, is making history with several accolades.

They’ve earned 2020’s IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) Global Album Sales Chart. The chart combines global sales of physical and digital album downloads to rank the top albums of the year.

Following that was BTS’ November 2020 release ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ that ranked No. 2. Adding to that, their Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey’ also made it to top 10. It ranked No. 8 and was also one of the best selling albums in 2020 in pure sales.

BTS also became the first act to top the Global Album All Format chart with the record-breaking 2020 album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7′. Frances Moore, Chief Executive at IFPI, said in a statement on the IFPI site.

BTS was named IFPI’s Recording Artist Of the Year. This marked their first-ever top score IPFI win after securing second place in 2018’s IFPI Global Artist Chart and seventh place in 2019.

BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ and ‘BE’ were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling albums on Gaon in 2020. The album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ also holds the title of the best-selling album in South Korea, as per Guinness World Records.