Grammy Awards 2023: Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy Win For Audiobook

Actor Viola Davis has joined the elite group of Egot winners with her win at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the audiobook narration of her debut memoir, “Finding Me.”

This win makes Davis the fourth Black person to earn an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony behind Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Quincy Jones, James Earl Jones and Harry Belafonte’s respective honorary awards also make them EGOT winners. She is the 18th person overall to receive the status.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series “How To Get Away with Murder,” won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016’s “Fences” and has two Tony awards for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”

“Oh my God,” she said on Sunday as she accepted her Grammy. “I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.