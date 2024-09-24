Puri: In an effort to map the residential history of the Sun Temple complex at Konark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey on the site, which is a World Heritage Site, on Monday.

The survey was performed on the northeastern side of the temple, which faces east and is scheduled to continue on Tuesday. This follows a completed GPR survey at the Ratna Bhandar within the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday.

The ASI’s Puri circle intends to excavate near the Jagamohan to determine the presence of any subterranean stone structures or debris.

“To prepare for landscaping, we opted to first investigate what lies beneath to prevent any damage during the landscaping process,” explained DB Gadnayak, head of the ASI’s Puri circle, noting that the Director General of excavation had authorized the survey.

He further mentioned that the GPR survey aims to uncover the settlement levels, water contours, and other significant details of the area. Historical records suggest that approximately 20 temples once surrounded the Sun Temple.