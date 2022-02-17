GPAT 2022: NTA Releases Schedule Of Exam Activities

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), a National level entrance examination for entry into M. Pharma programmes.

As per the NTA notice, the online submission of application forms will be held through the website – https://gpat.nta.nic.in from February 16 to March 17, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm).

The last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI / Paytm Wallet is March 18. The candidates can make the necessary corrections in particulars of the application form from March 19 to March 21, 2022.

“The date for downloading admit card and date of examination will be announced later. The duration of the examination will be 180 minutes,” the NTA notice read.

NTA has stated that the candidates need to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided.

“Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://gpat.nta.nic.in,” the NTA notice read.

The candidates, who are desirous of applying for the exam, may go through the information bulletin and apply online during the period from February 16 to March 17 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI or Paytm, the notice added.